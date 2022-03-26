LeFlore County sports scoreboard 3-25-2022

Baseball

Porum 7, Arkoma 3

McCurtain 12, Bokoshe 0

Canadian 12, Cameron 6

Cameron 14, Canadian 6

Spiro 4, Heavener 3

Spiro 12, Heavener 11

Howe 3, Panama 0

LeFlore 6, Gore 5

Tahlequah 3, Poteau 1

Pryor 14, Poteau 6

Talihina 9, Maud 8

Wister 12, Hugo JV 2

Wister 11, Boswell 6

Softball

Heavener 10, Braggs 0

Heavener 5, Hulbert 3

Pocola 13, Howe 9

Howe 21, Canadian 6

Pocola 11, Broken Bow 6

Pocola 13, Canadian 1

Wister 14, Wilson 2

Wister 14, Webbers Falls 1

Soccer

Girls

Porter 9, Heavener 0

Wagoner 9, Poteau 0

