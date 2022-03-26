| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 3-25-2022
Baseball
Porum 7, Arkoma 3
McCurtain 12, Bokoshe 0
Canadian 12, Cameron 6
Cameron 14, Canadian 6
Spiro 4, Heavener 3
Spiro 12, Heavener 11
Howe 3, Panama 0
LeFlore 6, Gore 5
Tahlequah 3, Poteau 1
Pryor 14, Poteau 6
Talihina 9, Maud 8
Wister 12, Hugo JV 2
Wister 11, Boswell 6
Softball
Heavener 10, Braggs 0
Heavener 5, Hulbert 3
Pocola 13, Howe 9
Howe 21, Canadian 6
Pocola 11, Broken Bow 6
Pocola 13, Canadian 1
Wister 14, Wilson 2
Wister 14, Webbers Falls 1
Soccer
Girls
Porter 9, Heavener 0
Wagoner 9, Poteau 0
