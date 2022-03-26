Lady Wolves win pair in Tournament

WEBBERS FALLS – Heavener’s girls finally got the 2022 slow pitch softball season going Friday with a pair of wins at the Webbers Falls Tournament.

The Lady Wolves opened with a 10-0 win over Braggs, giving Coach Rodale Sanders his 400th win as a coach in slow pitch softball, then edged Hulbert, 5-3, in the second game.

Heavener plays Wister in the first championship game Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

