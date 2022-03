WEBBERS FALLS – Wister’s slow pitch softball team won twice and advanced to the championship game at the Webbers Falls Tournament Friday.

The Lady Wildcats, now 11-2, defeated Wilson, 14-2, in the opener before whipping the hosts, 14-0, in the second game. Wister plays Heavener at 1:30 p.m. in the first championship game Saturday.

