RED OAK – Howe split a pair of games with Pocola and Canadian at the Red Oak Festival Friday.

Pocola defeated the Lady Lions, now 3-4, 13-9, in the opener before Howe crushed Canadian, 21-6, in the late game. Pocola also defeated Canadian, 13-1, later in the day.

