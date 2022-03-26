| logout
County calendar of events 3-26-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Saturday
Funeral service for Mary Farrar
High school baseball: Heavener at Beggs Tournament; Haskell at Pocola; Poteau vs. Claremore at Tiger/Zebra Classic; Wister at Rattan Tournament.
High school softball: Heavener, Wister at Webbers Fall Tournament.
Memorial viewing service for Johanna Womack
