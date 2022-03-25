| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 3-24-2022
Baseball
Arkoma 12, Cave Springs 0
Arkoma 16, Midway 3
Bokoshe 10, Achille 9
Haileyville 19, Bokoshe 2
Cameron 6, McCurtain 5
Cameron 12, McCurtain 0
Heavener 7, Morris 6
LeFlore 16, Wilburton 4
Mansfield 7, Panama 6
Eufaula 14, Pocola 4
Oktaha 9, Poteau 4
Stigler 11, Spiro 2
Allen 4, Talihina 1
Softball
Cameron 12, Savanna 0
Cameron 13, Braggs 1
Howe 10, Broken Bow 8
Red Oak 12, Howe 4
Hartshorne 7, Panama 1
Valliant 16, Panama 0
Panama 14, Muldrow 2
Jenks 28, Pocola 15
Red Oak 17, Pocola 9
Broken Bow 10, Wister 8
Wister 10, Wilburton
Soccer
Boys
Heavener 3, Glenpool JV 2
To add scores or information, or to make corrections, please contact the Ledger.
Enjoy heavenerledger.com? Then please support us Ledger by subscribing HERE.