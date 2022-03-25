LeFlore County sports scoreboard 3-24-2022

Baseball

Arkoma 12, Cave Springs 0

Arkoma 16, Midway 3

Bokoshe 10, Achille 9

Haileyville 19, Bokoshe 2

Cameron 6, McCurtain 5

Cameron 12, McCurtain 0

Heavener 7, Morris 6

LeFlore 16, Wilburton 4

Mansfield 7, Panama 6

Eufaula 14, Pocola 4

Oktaha 9, Poteau 4

Stigler 11, Spiro 2

Allen 4, Talihina 1

Softball

Cameron 12, Savanna 0

Cameron 13, Braggs 1

Howe 10, Broken Bow 8

Red Oak 12, Howe 4

Hartshorne 7, Panama 1

Valliant 16, Panama 0

Panama 14, Muldrow 2

Jenks 28, Pocola 15

Red Oak 17, Pocola 9

Broken Bow 10, Wister 8

Wister 10, Wilburton

Soccer

Boys

Heavener 3, Glenpool JV 2

To add scores or information, or to make corrections, please contact the Ledger.

