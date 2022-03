RED OAK – Wister’s softball team was 1-1 Thursday in the Red Oak Festival.

The Lady Wildcats, 9-2, dropped the opener, 10-8, to Broken Bow before whipping Wilburton, 10-2, in the second contest. Wister is in the Webbers Falls Tournament Friday and plays Wilson.

