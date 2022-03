RED OAK – Howe’s softball team split a pair of games at the Red Oak Festival Thursday.

The Lady Lions dropped the opener, 12-4, to Red Oak before bouncing beat to beat Broken Bow, ranked No. 1 in 5A, 10-8 in the second game.

Howe plays Pocola and Canadian in the second day of the Festival Friday.

