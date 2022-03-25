Heavener rallies past Morris

BEGGS – Gunnar McAlester singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to bring Bryce Early home with the winning run Thursday, 7-6, over Morris in the Beggs Festival.

Heavener is now 7-4 and hosts Spiro in a district doubleheader Friday at 12:30 p.m.

With the score tied at 6, Early led off the inning with a walk. He advanced to second base when Devry Ritter was hit by a pitch and after there were two outs, he scored the winning run on a single to center.

Early also got the win pitching for Heavener, the fourth pitcher of the game for the Wolves. He went 1.1 innings and gave up one hit with two strikeouts and a walk. Angel Alverez started and went four innings, giving up five hits and three runs, one earned, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Jeren Pickle threw 1.1 innings and allowed three hits on three runs with two strikeouts before being relieved by Dalton Semore, who pitched one-third of an inning and gave up one hit.

McAlester doubled and went 3-4 with two runs and the winning RBI. Bryce Morrison also doubled for the Wolves and finished 1-4 with two RBI and a run.

