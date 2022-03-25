County calendar of events 3-25-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

Funeral service for Elnora Vineyard

High school baseball: Spiro at Heavener; Bokoshe at McCurtain; Howe at Cameron; Wister at Rattan Tournament..

High school softball: Heavener, Wister at Webbers Fall Tournament; Howe vs. Pocola, Canadian at Red Oak Festival.

Soccer: Porter girls at Heavener.

See the calendar for the next week on our daily newsletter.