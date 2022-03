CAMERON – Funeral service for Mary Elizabeth Farrar, 98, of Cameron is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Cameron with Reverend Travis Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

She was born Sept. 18, 1923 in Cameron to Bonnie (Tucker) Mooneyham and Charlie Mooneyham and passed away March 22, 2022 in Seminole.