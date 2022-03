Memorial viewing service for Johanna Womack, 45, is 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.

She was born March 15, 1977 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to John Edward and Sharan Marie (Rogers) Womack and passed away March 22, 2022 in Spiro.

