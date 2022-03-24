County calendar of events 3-24-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school baseball: Heavener at Beggs Tournament; Achille, Haileyville at Bokoshe; Howe at Alma Wood Bat Tournament; LeFlore at Wilburton; Eufaula at Pocola; Poteau vs. Oktaha at Tiger/Zebra Classic; Spiro at Stigler; Wister at Rattan Tournament.

High school softball: Kinta at Cameron; Heavener, Wister at Webbers Fall Tournament; Howe vs. Red Oak and Broken Bow at Red Oak Festival.

