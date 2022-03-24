 Skip to content

County calendar of events 3-24-2022

| |

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North 

High school baseball: Heavener at Beggs Tournament; Achille, Haileyville at Bokoshe; Howe at Alma Wood Bat Tournament; LeFlore at Wilburton; Eufaula at Pocola; Poteau vs. Oktaha at Tiger/Zebra Classic; Spiro at Stigler; Wister at Rattan Tournament.

High school softball: Kinta at Cameron; Heavener, Wister at Webbers Fall Tournament; Howe vs. Red Oak and Broken Bow at Red Oak Festival.

See the calendar of events for the next week in our daily newsletter.

Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories

Leave a Comment