Bracket released for baseball LCT

The bracket for the baseball LeFlore County Tournament has been released.

The tournament will be played April 4-9 with Panama serving as a subsite with Whitesboro as the main location.

Wister is the top seed, Spiro second, Heavener third and Poteau fourth. The top four seeds have a bye in the first round. Other seeds have LeFlore fifth, Panama sixth, Cameron seventh, Talihina eighth, Howe ninth, Pocola 10th, Arkoma 11th and Bokoshe 12th.

There are only 12 teams entered this season because Talihina and Whitesboro are co-opping.

First-round brackets have Talihina playing Howe, LeFlore going against Bokoshe, Panama taking on Arkoma and Cameron facing off against Pocola. Wister gets the Talihina and Howe winner, Spiro plays the Cameron-Pocola winner, Heavener faces the Panama and Arkoma winner and Poteau plays the LeFlore and Bokoshe winner.

