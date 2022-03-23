LeFlore County weather 3-23-2022

Mostly cloudy skies and cooler Wednesday in the LeFlore County Weather Forecast, sponsored by Central National Bank.

The high is forecast to be 54 degrees with a low of 36 degrees.

Tuesday’s high was 62. The low was 41. A total of .03 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 3.10 inches, still well below the March average of 4.01 inches.

Sunrise is 7:17 a.m. Sunset is 7:32 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 22 are a high of 68 and low of 44.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1935. The record low was 26 in 1968.

On March 23, 2021, the high was 69 with a low of 43.

