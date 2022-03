Poteau girls’ golf schedule for 2022

The 2022 golf schedule for Poteau High School girls.

March 22 at Tahlequah (Cherokee Springs)

March 28 at Idabel (Idabel CC)

March 30 at Stigler (Stigler CC)

April 2 at Eufaula (Fountainhead)

April 4 at Muldrow (Ben Geren in Fort Smith)

April 13 Poteau Tournament at Choctaw CC

April 18 at Pryor (Pryor Creek CC)

April 26 Regionals TBA

May 4 State tournament TBA

May 5 State tournament TBA

