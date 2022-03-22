LeFlore County weather 3-22-2022

Cloudy skies with occasional showers this afternoon and into the night, in today’s weather forecast sponsored by Central National Bank.

The high is forecast to be 63 degrees with a low of 39 degrees.

Monday’s high was 67. The low was 53. A total of .59 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 2.55 inches, still well below the March average of 4.01 inches.

Sunrise is 7:19 a.m. Sunset is 7:31 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 22 are a high of 67 and low of 44.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1938. The record low was 17 in 1965.

On March 22, 2021, the high was 69 with a low of 43.