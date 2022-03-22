County teams ranked this week 3-21-2022

Several LeFlore County teams were ranked in the latest ranking released Monday by ossaaranking.com.

In baseball, in Class 2A, Wister is 7th, Howe 16th and Panama 19th. In Class B, Cameron is 16th and LeFlore ranked 19th.

Discuss baseball rankings HERE.

Softball consists of Howe 11th and Heavener 12th in Class 4A, in 3A, Wister is No. 4 and Pocola is 7th. And in Class A, Whitesboro is second, LeFlore eighth and Cameron 13th.

Discuss this week’s softball rankings HERE.

