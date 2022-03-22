| logout
County calendar of events 3-22-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Tuesday
Funeral service for Poppy Bacon
Golf: Poteau girls at Tahlequah (Cherokee Springs)
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school baseball: Heavener at Checotah; Bokoshe at Howe; Kinta at Cameron; Stilwell at Poteau; Spiro at Keys
High school softball: Porum at Cameron; LeFlore at McCurtain; Wister at Howe
High school soccer: Heavener at Bristow.