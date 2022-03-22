County calendar of events 3-22-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Tuesday

Funeral service for Poppy Bacon

Funeral service for Sara Hope

Golf: Poteau girls at Tahlequah (Cherokee Springs)

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school baseball: Heavener at Checotah; Bokoshe at Howe; Kinta at Cameron; Stilwell at Poteau; Spiro at Keys

High school softball: Porum at Cameron; LeFlore at McCurtain; Wister at Howe

High school soccer: Heavener at Bristow.