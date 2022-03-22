Commissioners approve payment

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners went through a brief agenda in short order Monday.

A $15,463 payment was approved to Robertson Construction for work on the ongoing Conser Road project. Payments are made through the county but the project is being funded by the Choctaw Nation.

Programming was approved for the District 2 Midway Road project.

Requisitioning officers for the county detention center were approved – Rodney Derryberry, Gary Summers and Craig Olive. Nikki Walker, Angel Benson and Makaela Hicks were approved as receiving officers for the center.

County commissioners meet at 9 a.m. each Monday in the commissioners’ meeting room on the first floor of the county courthouse.

