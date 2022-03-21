Robert Hiatt

By BARBARA LEWIS

Robert Clifford Hiatt was the youngest of eight children born to Sherman and Maude Hiatt. He was born July 14, 1911, in the small town of Hammon in western Oklahoma. By the time Robert was old enough to attend school the family had moved to Fort Smith, Arkansas where they owned and operated a rooming house at 504 Garrison Avenue. At the young age of 18, Robert was employed as a music teacher and as a salesman for Jenkins Music Company.

On Nov. 9, 1935, Robert (AKA Bob), 24, married Dorothy Hankins, 22, in Sebastian County, Arkansas. he marriage apparently did not go smoothly as she was soon back in the home of her mother, and he was living at Arkoma and doing upholstery work for a chair company. His mother died in 1936 and his father in 1939 and they are both buried at New Hope Garden of Memories in Spiro.

In Oct. 1940 when Robert was 29, he was required to register for the draft. He reported on his draft registration as married but listed his brother Bernard as his next of kin. He went to Oklahoma City and enlisted in the Army Jan. 14, 1941. The US was not in the war at that time, but many believed we would soon be drawn into it. The bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 caused that occurrence.

Robert served as Sergeant with the 853rd Engineer Battalion, Aviation, U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. He was assigned to the Rohna. The British India Steamship Company built the Rohna as a combined passenger and cargo ship in the 1920s. Once the war broke out, the British government commandeered it, renamed it HMT (His Majesty’s Transport) Rohna and painted it black. Pressed into service as a troop transfer ship, it could carry as many as 2,000 very cramped soldiers.

After a thanksgiving dinner in 1943 that was described as watery canned chicken and weevil filled bread, the SS Rhona and five other troop transports departed Algeria in northern Africa and joined a convoy heading for the Suez Canal. Among the Rhona passengers were 1,981 US Army soldiers destined for India to build B-29 bomber bases. As the ships passed through “Suicide Alley,” a dangerous Mediterranean Sea Strait, they were attacked by an estimated 60 German Luftwaffe Heinkel 177’s. It was hard to believe what happened next. A bomb flew out of one of the bombers made a 90 degree turn and struck the Rhona’s waterline tearing a hole thru both the port and starboard sides, exploding and killing over 300 instantly. It sank within 90 minutes about 15 miles north of Tunisia.

An aggressive rescue attempt was made by other ships gathering 866 soldiers from the cold rough waters, but 1,138 men were killed, including 1,015 U.S. personnel. The attack is the largest loss of US troops at sea due to enemy action in a single incident. 35 of the U.S. troops rescued later died of wounds. Robert was declared “Missing In Action” in this attack during the war.

This was the first use of a remote-controlled glider bomb—a precursor to today’s “smart” missiles. To prevent the Germans from learning about the success of their cutting-edge remote-controlled bomb, the U.S. government disclosed only vague details about the incident, such as that around 1,000 men had been lost at sea. The entire matter was classified, and wartime censorship was used to delay any public revelation. The War Department swore the survivors to secrecy under threat of court martial. This secrecy stayed in place following the war. In some cases, veterans of the sinking had difficulty proving that their injuries resulted from the sinking, because there was no publicity or available documentation that the event even occurred. Finally, after a survivor secured the release of relevant documents under the Freedom of Information Act, the Birmingham News published a piece on the Rohna in 1993 that was picked up by the Associated Press. This opened the door for Jack Ballo of Ultravision Films, a South River, New Jersey, filmmaker, to complete a documentary, “Rhona Classified,” which brings the whole story to life. The first reunion of Rohna survivors took place later that year, a monument was dedicated at Alabama’s Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in 1996 and a few books on the subject came out in 1997 and 1998. Congress then got involved and passed the House Concurrent Resolution No. 408 in October 2000 giving the soldiers and sailors aboard Rohna and the USS Pioneer that risked their lives to rescue others some government recognition for their courage and sacrifice.

Robert was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart. He is memorialized on the Tablets of the Missing at the North Africa American Cemetery and Memorial in Carthage Tunisia.

