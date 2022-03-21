Obituary for William Asbury

A celebration of life for William “Jeff” Asbury is 2 p.m. April 3 at 39591 LeFlore Road in LeFlore. For questions or more information, call Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau at (919) 647-2123.

Jeff was born Oct. 9, 1949 to Norma and Bill Asbury in Merced, California. He was called to his heavenly home Feb. 21, 2022 in LeFlore.

Jeff attended local elementary schools and graduated from LeGrand High School and attended Merced College. Jeff proudly joined the Marine Corp and served during the Vietnam war. Throughout his lifetime, he carried that Marine pride and was forever quick to help fellow veterans.

After his service, he returned home to become a very proficient cement finisher and truck driver for C&R Transit and later Cressey Sand and Gravel. Soon after, he became a third generation “Beekeeper” in LeGrand. Jeff created a lifetime of friendships that included a network of fellow beekeepers from many different states and in Jeff’s big-hearted style, he helped several fledgling beekeepers start up as well.

Jeff was always up for the next great hunting or fishing adventure. These always ended competitively and the stories got bigger every year.

Jeff moved his family to Oklahoma and for the past 16 years he has continued to expand his circle of friendships and his passion for hunting, fishing, gardening and growing a bee business.

Family was Jeff’s greatest love, he adored his grandchildren and always had a story to share about them. He will be long remembered as a mentor to Tyler Ferguson, one of the first “Ranch Hands” he hired in Oklahoma.

Jeff was preceded in death by parents Norma Jean Davison Asbury and William “Bill” Jefferson Asbury; and a sister, Jannell Cook.

He will be forever missed by the love of his life, his wife, Ina Asbury of LeFlore; his daughter and biggest fan, Dodie Asbury-Owens (William); grandchildren Hadassah, Roxanna, Atreyu, Tigerlily, Azarah, and a soon to be born grandson; stepsons Allen Cloud (Shelley) of Oklahoma City, Greg Cloud of LeFlore, their children and grandchildren; California siblings Sally Baxter (David), Shireen Slate (Larry) of LeGrand, Desiree Grossman (Dave) of Fresno, Wes Asbury (Lisa) of Merced; his brother-in-law Bobby Cook of LeGrand; as well as a host of nieces and nephews that will smile every time they think of their big-hearted Uncle Jeff.