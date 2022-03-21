LeFlore County weather 3-21-2022

Rain early Monday with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and into the night.

The high is forecast to be 61 degrees with a low of 54 degrees.

Sunday’s high was 78. The low was 50.

Sunrise is 7:20 a.m. Sunset is 7:31 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 21 are a high of 67 and low of 44.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1938. The record low was 17 in 1965.

On March 21, 2021, the high was 71 with a low of 50.

Sponsor the Ledger’s daily weather forecast, call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.