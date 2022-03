Heavener High School golf schedule

2021 Heavener golf schedule.

March 21 Tahlequah at Cherokee Springs boys

March 29 Roland Tournament at Ben Geren boys

March 31 Stigler Tournament at Stigler GC boys

April 2 Eufaula Tournament at Fountainhead boys

April 5 Muldrow Tournament at Ben Geren boys

April 11 Poteau Tournament at Choctaw CC boys

April 13 Poteau Tournament at Choctaw CC girls

April 18 Broken Bow Tournament at Cedar Creek boys/girls

April 25 Regional qualifier TBA boys

April 26 Regionals girls

May 2 Regionals boys

May 4-5 3A state tournament girls

May 9-10 3A state tournament boys

