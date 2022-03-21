Early voting starts March 31

Early voting begins March 31 for voters in LeFlore County for the April 5 board of election for Heavener, Panama, Pocola, Poteau, Wister and special school bond election for Howe School. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on election day, have the option of voting early at their county election board.

LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele said early voting is open to all voters.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early,” she said. “Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the state election board, from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on election day or who want to avoid long lines.”

Early voting is available March 31 and April 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the County Election Board at 103 North Church Street in Poteau. Steele advised voters early voting is not available at polling locations.

The LeFlore County Election Board is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions or more information, call (918) 647-3701 or email leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.

