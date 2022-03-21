CASC to launch digital media program

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College is announcing the launch of a new academic degree program in digital media.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of digital marketing jobs is expected to increase over 14 percent between 2014 and 2024, with over 150,000 job openings during this time. Digital technology is an interdisciplinary area of study combining computer science, art, video, music, journalism/mass communications and design.

Digital media specialists prepare for careers in graphic design, advertising, print media, digital photography, animation, digital character development, virtual cinematography, digital video, special effects, print and online reporting, television broadcast production, interactive media, website development, online instructional technologies and business related to digital arts and entertainment.

The AAS in Digital Technology degree program will be housed on the Sallisaw campus. The digital technology program will prepare students for entry-level jobs in the digital design and multimedia industry. Students learn to synthesize multimedia, hypertext, computer programming, information architecture, and client/server technologies using both Internet and non-network-based media. Students will develop skills in communication, critical thinking and problem solving as well as interface design, multimedia formats, application programming, data architecture, and client/server technologies. The program develops technical skills through practical applications that employ current and emerging standards and technologies.

Graduates should qualify for employment as web designers, graphic artists/designers, multimedia specialists, web developers, web content specialists, media specialists, information specialists, digital media specialists, animation specialists, interface designers, and many new jobs yet to be defined in this expanding field.

The digital technology program is designed for students with a variety of career and transfer goals; some examples are graphic design, digital publishing, web design and animation, television, film, and interactive media. Students will learn to communicate across a variety of media platforms, from traditional graphic

communication and design concepts to digital workflows and software tools for social media audiences.

“We’re excited, through the support of the NASNTI Grant Program, to bring such an innovative and groundbreaking program to our area,” said Micky Solomon, NASNTI Director. “It will be amazing to watch the students grow and learn, and find their place in such an in-demand field.”

Enrollment will open April 11. For more information, visit www.carlalbert.edu.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.