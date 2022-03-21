Calendar of events 3-21-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Bill Whiteaker

High school baseball: Checotah at Heavener; Summit Christian at Arkoma; Cameron at Bokoshe; Talihina at Howe; Poteau at Stilwell; Keys at Spiro; Wilburton at Whitesboro; Canadian, Savanna at Wister

High school softball: Heavener, Pocola at Black Diamond Festival; Arkoma at McCurtain; Buffalo Valley at Cameron; Quinton at LeFlore; Wister at Kiowa.

