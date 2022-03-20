LeFlore mashes Miami

KETCHUM – LeFlore scored 10 runs in the first inning and downed Class 4A Miami, 12-8, at the Ketchum Hardball Classic Saturday.

The Savages improve to 4-4 and are scheduled to host Quinton Monday.

Cooper Newman got the win for the Savages, pitching 4.2 inning with seven hits and seven runs, five earned with five strikeouts. Torben Vocque, Taymon Vocque and Carter Woodall pitched in relief of Newman with Woodall getting the save.

Torben Vocque was 2-4 with a double a RBI and a run, Taymon Vocque had a 2-4 outing, and Cooper Newman doubled and finished1-3 with two runs.

LeFlore 12, Miami 8

MHS 0 2 0 0 5 0 1—8 9 7

LHS 10 0 0 1 1 0 x—12 7 2