LeFlore County weather 3-20-2022

Partly cloudy skies early with clouds clearing away in the afternoon Sunday in LeFlore County before storms arrive Monday.

The high is forecast to be 78 degrees with a low of 49 degrees.

Saturday’s high was 71. The low was 40.

Sunrise is 7:21 a.m. Sunset is 7:30 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 20 are a high of 67 and low of 44.

Records for the date were a high of 88 in 1932. The record low was 12 in 1965.

On March 20, 2021, the high was 65 with a low of 42.

