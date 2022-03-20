| logout
LeFlore County weather 3-20-2022
Partly cloudy skies early with clouds clearing away in the afternoon Sunday in LeFlore County before storms arrive Monday.
The high is forecast to be 78 degrees with a low of 49 degrees.
Saturday’s high was 71. The low was 40.
Sunrise is 7:21 a.m. Sunset is 7:30 p.m.
Average temperatures for March 20 are a high of 67 and low of 44.
Records for the date were a high of 88 in 1932. The record low was 12 in 1965.
On March 20, 2021, the high was 65 with a low of 42.
Sponsor the Ledger’s daily weather forecast, call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.