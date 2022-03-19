Wolves split in Festival

Heavener split its two baseball games Friday in the Union City Festival.

The Wolves, 4-4, lost the opener to Granite, 3-2, before bouncing back to defeat El Reno, 7-4, in the second game.

Game 1

After Heavener took the lead with a run in the top of the seventh, Granite, ranked ninth in Class B, scored twice in the bottom half of the inning to get the win.

Bryce Morrison pitched 5.1 innings, allowing four hits and one unearned run with seven strikeouts and a walk. Bryce Early threw an inning, giving up three hits and two runs, both earned, with a pair of strikeouts

Angel Alvarez doubled and was 1-3 with a RBI, Noah Ward went 1-2 with a double and a RBI and Gunnar McAlester had a 3-4 game with two runs.

Granite 3, Heavener 2

HHS 0 0 1 0 0 0 1—2 5 3

GHS 0 0 0 1 0 0 2—3 7 1

Game 2

Heavener scored five runs in its final two at bats to down El Reno, a Class 5A team in baseball.

Noah Ward was the winning pitcher. He threw five innings and gave up four hits and four unearned runs with nine strikeouts and two walks. Jackson Clubb went the final inning, allowing one hit.

McAlester was 2-4 with a run, Alvarez went 2-3 with two RBI and two runs, Early doubled and finished 1-3 with two RBI and a run and Kasen Krebbs had a 1-2 game with two RBI.

Heavener 7, El Reno 4

HHS 1 0 1 0 3 2—7 8 4

EHS 2 0 0 1 1 0—4 5 3