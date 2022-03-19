Wister wins twice at Festival

Wister improved to 7-0 with two wins Friday in the Union City Festival.

The Wildcats won their opener, 13-4, over Vici, then thumped El Reno, 10-2.

Game 1

Wister jumped ahead with nine runs in the top of the first inning and coasted to the win.

Landon Thornburg was the winning pitcher, throwing 3.1 innings, and allowing three hits and four earned runs, with seven strikeouts and a walk. Connar Hall pitched the final 1.2 innings and gave up one hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

C.J. Halford was 2-4 with a pair of runs and Dartyn Meeks went 2-4 with three RBI and a run.

Wister 9, Vici 4

WHS 9 1 0 0 3—13 9 0

VHS 0 0 0 4 0—4 4 3

Game 2

Wister built up a 5-0 lead before scoring five insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning in the win over El Reno.

Landon Donaho and Hall teamed up to throw a one hitter. Donaho pitched 6.1 innings, allowing the one hits and two unearned runs, while striking out 13 and walking five. Hall went the final two-thirds of an inning while striking out two and walking one.

Halford doubled twice and went 3-3 with two RBI and two runs, Donaho was 2-5 with four RBI and Thornburg finished 2-4 with a run.

Wister 10, El Reno 2

WHS 0 0 0 3 1 1 5—10 12 1

EHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 2—2 1 3