Service set for Bo Terry

WISTER – Graveside service for Buddy Terry Jr. “Bo”, 58 of Wister, is 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, with Sam Dyer officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born March 16, 1963 in Poteau to Linda Sue (Johnson) and Buddy Leon Terry, Sr. and passed away March 12, 2022 in Tulsa.

Survivors include his wife, Marcella Terry; daughter Christy Anderson and husband Chris; son, Joseph Terry and wife Lesley; sister, Amanda Terry; brothers Jimbo Crenshaw and wife Kristen, Bobby Terry and wife April, and Jamie Terry; and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy Terry Sr. and Linda Fite; and grandparents.