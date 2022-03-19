Service planned for Poppy Bacon

WISTER – Funeral Service for Ronald “Poppy” Bacon, 67 of Wister, is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ellis Chapel Church in Wister, with Raymond Johnson officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Oct. 10, 1954 in Talihina to Norma (Fisher) Bacon and Everett Bacon and passed away March 17, 2022 in Wister.

Survivors include his sons Allen Bacon and Angie Lynne, David Bacon and Cassandra, and Vladamiur Belone; daughter Shelly Morgan and Cliff; sister, Rebecca Sexton; grandchildren Joseph Bacon, Shaelena Bacon and Noe Alvarado, Kaydance Bacon, Talina Bacon, Jessica Terry, Kaylee Kerlin, Emma Terry, Windy Bacon, Clayton Morgan, Craig Morgan, Shaylee Morgan, Norman Glenn and Ethan Glenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Christine Bacon; sons Farron Belone and, Mark Glenn; and a brother, Robert Bacon.

Pallbearers are Hoyt Bacon, Darrel Bacon, Robbie Bacon, Jimmy Newby, Bobby Torez and Bud Morgan.

Honorary pallbearers are Eric Rainwater, Joseph Bacon, Kyle Bacon, Ethan Bacon, Clayton Morgan and Craig Morgan.