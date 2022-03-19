Savages slam Chelsea

After losing twice Thursday, LeFlore bounced back to crush Chelsea, 15-0, in a high school baseball game at the Ketchum Hardball Classic Friday.

The Savages put the game away early, scoring 14 runs in the second inning to finish the game by run-rule.

LeFlore is 3-4 and is scheduled to host Quinton Tuesday.

Luke Herell pitched all three innings for the Savages, giving up two hits with three strikeouts.

Bo Dacus doubled for LeFlore and went 1-2 with three RBI and a run.

LeFlore 15, Chelsea 0

CHS 0 0 0—0 2 8

LHS 1 14 x—15 6 1