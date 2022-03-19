| logout
Savages slam Chelsea
After losing twice Thursday, LeFlore bounced back to crush Chelsea, 15-0, in a high school baseball game at the Ketchum Hardball Classic Friday.
The Savages put the game away early, scoring 14 runs in the second inning to finish the game by run-rule.
LeFlore is 3-4 and is scheduled to host Quinton Tuesday.
Luke Herell pitched all three innings for the Savages, giving up two hits with three strikeouts.
Bo Dacus doubled for LeFlore and went 1-2 with three RBI and a run.
LeFlore 15, Chelsea 0
CHS 0 0 0—0 2 8
LHS 1 14 x—15 6 1