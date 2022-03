The Reichert volunteer fire department will hold a benefit chili dinner April 2, starting at 4 p.m. at 28215 Reichert-Summerfield Road.

Proceeds benefit the Reichert Cemetery Association. Entertainment will be provided by Make it a double.

Costs are adults (13 and up) $5. Children between 6-12 is $3 and 5 and under is free.

