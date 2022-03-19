LeFlore County weather 3-19-2022

A beautiful day is expected for Saturday in LeFlore County.

There will be clear skies with a high of 70 degrees, 21 degrees cooler than Thursday’s high, and a low of 41 degrees.

Friday’s high was 55 with a low of 43.

Sunrise is 7:23 a.m. Sunset is 7:29 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 19 are a high of 67 and low of 43.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1921. The record low was 10 in 1923.

On March 19, 2021, the high was 65 with a low of 37.

Sponsor the Ledger’s daily weather forecast, call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.