LeFlore County Historical Society awarded grant

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) has announced the LeFlore County Historical Society has been awarded a grant though the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.

“I am delighted the LeFlore County Historical Society was awarded funding through this grant program,” said Sen. Mark Allen, Spiro. “It is wonderful that this grant will allow the organization to continue sharing this unique history by making these artifacts more accessible to the public.”

“Congratulations to the LeFlore County Historical Society on receiving these grant funds,” said Rep. Rick West, Heavener. “I am happy to see that these funds will continue to allow this organization to preserve the rich history of southeastern Oklahoma.”

The LeFlore County Historical Society has been awarded $17,010 for a project titled “Pre-Colombian Artifact Exhibit,” which will fund two display cases to house a collection of artifacts from Spiro Mounds. The grant will also fund additional surveillance cameras for the room to allow for the exhibition of valuable artifacts in a secure manner.

“We are honored and very excited about receiving the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant for 2021/22 to help preserve the rich American Indian history of our surrounding area,” said David Deaton, director of the LeFlore County Historical Society.

The total amount of funds that will be distributed this year is just over $558,000, with projects ranging from collections care and strategic planning to exhibit development and educational programming. “Entering our third year of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program, the OHS is thrilled with the program’s success,” said Nicole Harvey, director of strategic initiatives and grants administrator for the OHS. “To date, the program has funded over 120 projects that are aiding with collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma history for local communities across the state.”

The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society with a goal of encouraging the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state. Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state, this grants program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming. Applications for this annual program open in the fall and award announcements are made in January. For more information visit www.okhistory.org/grants.

