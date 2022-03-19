Harps appoints new district manager

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Harps Food Stores, Inc. has appointed Ed Kirkland as the new District Manager for Harps locations in eastern Oklahoma.

Kirkland began his career with Harps in January of 1989 as a part-time student stocker at the Price Cutter in Poteau. Over the next several years he held every position from dairy clerk, stocker, checker, night manager, closing manager, assistant grocery manager, grocery manager and store manager. In 2008 he was promoted to grocery merchandiser, where he has held this position for 13½ years.

“All these years there have been so many people contribute to my success,” Kirkland said. “My hope is that I can take what I’ve learned and be able to pass it along and help others the way they have helped me. Harps is a wonderful company that truly cares about its people. There is no other company I would rather work for.”

“Ed has filled a number of roles at Harps during his long career including store manager, grocery merchandiser and head grocery merchandiser,” said Kim Eskew, Chairman and CEO of Harps. “Throughout his tenure, he has maintained a can do attitude and has built great relationships within our company and within the vendor community. We are all excited to see what Ed will do as district manager.”

Harps is a 100 percent employee-owned company which operates 135 stores in four states including: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. Harps is the largest employee-owned company in the state of Arkansas and was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale, Arkansas in 1930. Since then, the company has grown to employ over 6,900 associates.

