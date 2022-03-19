Death notice for Bill Whiteaker

PANAMA – Bill Whiteaker of Panama passed away March 16, 2022.

Survivors are son Gary Whiteaker and wife Georgia of Enid, ; daughter Carol Harrison and husband Jim of Houston, Texas; Susie Bevil of Panama; Steve Whiteaker of Ozark, Arkansas; and John and wife Kim of Panama; grandchildren Joey and Macy Whiteaker, Shae and Mike Wilson, Lori Reichardt, Justin Phillips, Ashley Bevil, Andrew and Kagen Bevil, Wylie and Nicole Whiteaker, Luke Whiteaker and Kathleen Moix, Max Whiteaker, Ben and Joanna Whiteaker, Sierra and Isaac Burris, Gabrielle Whiteaker, Maci Whiteaker; and great grandchildren: Jaggar and Jett Phillips, Drew, Jaden and McKenzie Bevil, Aubrey, Jack, and Benjamin Wilson, Tyler and Juliet Reichardt, Olive Whiteaker, Hunter Whiteaker, and Bradi Burris.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Jackie Whiteaker; son, Billie; brothers, Carl, David, Clinton, Bob; and sister Melba.