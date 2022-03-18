Wolves romp past Riverside

Heavener had an easy time of it Thursday in the Wolves’ first game at the Union City baseball festival by romping Riverside, 14-1.

The Wolves improve to 2-4 and play Granite Friday.

Gunnar McAlester got the win for Heavener, pitching the first 2.2 innings. He did not allow a hit or run and struck out seven. Angel Alverez pitched the final 1/3rd of an inning and gave up two hits and a run with a strikeout and walk.

Devry Ritter doubled twice and was 2-2 with a RBI, Trevor Grubbs doubled and went 1-2 with two RBI, and Noah Ward doubled and finished 1-1 with three runs and a RBI.

Heavener 14, Riverside 1

HHS 5 5 4—14 7 0

RHS 0 0 1—1 2 2

