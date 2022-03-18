Wister whacks Quapaw

UNION CITY – Darytn Meeks did not allow a run for Wister and the Wildcats blanked Quapaw, 9-0, Thursday in the Union City Festival.

The Wildcats improve to 5-0 and plays Vici Friday. Quapaw drops to 1-6.

Meeks pitched all five innings for Wister, allowing two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Landon Thornburg doubled and was 2-4 with a RBI, Joe Hammons went 2-3 with two runs, C.J. Halford homered and finished 1-3 with the run and RBI, and Riley Crane doubled while going 1-4 with two RBI and a run.

Wister 9, Quapaw 0

WHS 0 2 0 4 3—9 9 1

QHS 0 0 0 0 0—0 2 3

