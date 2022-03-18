| logout
Wister whacks Quapaw
UNION CITY – Darytn Meeks did not allow a run for Wister and the Wildcats blanked Quapaw, 9-0, Thursday in the Union City Festival.
The Wildcats improve to 5-0 and plays Vici Friday. Quapaw drops to 1-6.
Meeks pitched all five innings for Wister, allowing two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Landon Thornburg doubled and was 2-4 with a RBI, Joe Hammons went 2-3 with two runs, C.J. Halford homered and finished 1-3 with the run and RBI, and Riley Crane doubled while going 1-4 with two RBI and a run.
Wister 9, Quapaw 0
WHS 0 2 0 4 3—9 9 1
QHS 0 0 0 0 0—0 2 3
