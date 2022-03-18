Pocola wins again over Howe

POCOLA – Less than a week after the two schools played for the girls’ Class 2A basketball state championship, they played again Thursday in slow pitch softball.

And just like Saturday’s 40-36 win, Pocola came out on top again Thursday with a 18-8 win over the Lady Lions in the first game of the season for the Lady Indians. Pocola is scheduled to play at Hartshorne Monday. Howe, 1-2, visits Panama Monday.

Howe led 6-4 after the top of the fourth, before Pocola responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning, three in the fifth and five more in the sixth.

Kylee Smith hit a grand slam and was 3-4 with five RBI and two runs or Pocola, Allyssa Parker homered and was 3-3 with four runs and three RBI, Kail Chitwood homered and finished 3-3 with four RBI and three runs, Maci Maxwell doubled and had a 3-4 outing with a run, Madison Linker doubled while going 2-5 with three runs and Lety Pargo also doubled and was 2-3 with a run

For Howe, Abby Huie doubled twice and was 3-4 with four runs and Jayce Blake went 2-2 with two runs and two RBI.

Pocola 18, Howe 8

HHS 2 2 0 2 0 2—8 10 7

PHS 3 1 0 6 3 5—18 19 3

