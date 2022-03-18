LeFlore County weather 3-18-2022

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures Friday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 57 degrees, 21 degrees cooler than Thursday’s high, and a low of 37 degrees.

Thursday’s high was 78 with a low of 55.

Sunrise is 7:24 a.m. Sunset is 7:28 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 18 are a high of 66, and low of 43.

Records for the date were a high of 81 in 1974. The record low was 19 in 1928.

On March 18, 2021, the high was 49 with a low of 44.

