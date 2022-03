The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Friday

Funeral service for Billy Covey

Celebration of life service planned for Jack Henderson

High school baseball: Heavener, Wister at Union City Festival.

Sponsor our calendar of events. Email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.