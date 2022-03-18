Council approves changes to order

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener City Council approved changes to the police fleet order Thursday evening, which had been approved at a previous meeting.

Present were Mayor Max Roberts and Council members Jim Roll and Marvin Meredith. Joey Clubb and Melinda Ballantine were not present.

The Council had previously approved purchasing eighth vehicles from GM Superior Auto Group for $425,208.43. But just as the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department found out earlier, it isn’t that easy. Police Chief Ty Armstrong was told the order could not fill filled as Dodge was not taking any orders in Oklahoma. Ford also was not accepting orders.

Armstrong finally found eight Tahoes that were available. The cost is a little bit more, but that was the only opportunity. The current police fleet of cars is reaching the points where the maintenance costs are getting too much and to preserve some value, it is time to make the move, Armstrong said, instead of waiting any longer.

Two of the Tahoes are 4-wheel drive and two are 2-wheel drive. In addition to the trade-in, the City has money set aside for the autos.

City Manager Cody Smith said an item on the agenda to consider, discuss, and take action to accept the invoice from Emblem Strategies to provide consulting services for the City of Heavener’s American Rescue Plan funds, and in accordance with the requirements set forth in the Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for the Federal Awards, 2 CFR Part 200, and that funds for this expenditure are to be drawn from The City of Heavener American Rescue Plan Act funds, was not needed to be approved in the meeting as the rules had changed and it was tabled.

The Council had received one bid to make repairs at the Heavener Runestone Park to the community building, residence, enclosure to the Runestone and the gift shop. They agreed to stabilize the problem with the residence, but decided to put a legal notice in the Ledger about seeking bids.

There were two items under new business.

Bids had been approved for a new air conditioner and heating system for Blues Park. The Council approved the bid from Green Country for the new 4-ton unit, which is large for that size building, but is necessary since windows are typically open and visitors and players are in and out of the restroom frequently.

A bid to demolish a building at 1000 West Second from Earthworks was approved.

Jim Carr was the only member of the Heavener Utility Authority to show up for the scheduled meeting and it was cancelled due to a lack of a quorum.