LeFlore County weather 3-17-2022
Partly cloudy skies Thursday in LeFlore County with scattered thunderstorms expected overnight.
The high will be 77 degrees, with a low of 48 degrees.
Wednesday’s high was 76 with a low of 47.
Sunrise is 7:26 a.m. Sunset is 7:27 p.m.
Average temperatures for March 17 are a high of 66, and low of 43.
Records for the date were a high of 88 in 1945. The record low was 25 in 1960.
On March 17, 2021, the high was 73 with a low of 38.
