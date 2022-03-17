LeFlore County weather 3-17-2022

Partly cloudy skies Thursday in LeFlore County with scattered thunderstorms expected overnight.

The high will be 77 degrees, with a low of 48 degrees.

Wednesday’s high was 76 with a low of 47.

Sunrise is 7:26 a.m. Sunset is 7:27 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 17 are a high of 66, and low of 43.

Records for the date were a high of 88 in 1945. The record low was 25 in 1960.

On March 17, 2021, the high was 73 with a low of 38.

Sponsor the Ledger’s daily weather forecast, call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.