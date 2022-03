Baseball

Howe 18, Pocola 2

Wilburton 9, Howe 6

Wilburton 19, Pocola 7

Latta 10, Panama 7

To add scores or information, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

Sponsor Heavener Ledger sports with a banner ad on all sports stories online and in the newspaper. Call (918) 653-2425 or email us at the address listed above.