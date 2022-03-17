Ledger blog 3-17-2022

By Craig Hall

This is Thursday, March 17, the 76th day of 2022. There are 199 days left in the year.

In news, the Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener’s City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

The HUA meeting covers only the usual reports. The Council will discuss, consider, discuss, and take action to accept the invoice from Emblem Strategies to provide consulting services for the City of Heavener’s American Rescue Plan funds and consider, discuss, and take action on bid for a new police fleet from GM Superior Auto Group for a total of 8 vehicles for $ 425,208.43.

They will also consider, discuss, and take action on the bids from Kimmons Design & Build for repairs needed at Runestone park facilities.

The LeFlore County Commissioners had a special meeting Wednesday afternoon at the LeFlore County Court House in which the board approved a lease purchase for $200,000 between the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department and First National Bank to purchase four vehicles.

Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Bob Carter told the LeFlore County Hospital Authority board in Tuesday afternoon’s meeting at EOMC that the hospital is seeing an increase in influenza cases but a decline in the number of COVID cases.

Since it was a Wednesday, plus spring break, it was a light day for LeFlore County sports. In baseball, here were our scores:

Howe 18, Pocola 2

Wilburton 9, Howe 6

Wilburton 19, Pocola 7

Latta 10, Panama 7

In the weekly fishing report, largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastics and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along the dam, brush structure, channels, points and standing timber.

We will have partly cloudy skies Thursday in LeFlore County with scattered thunderstorms expected overnight.

The high will be 77 degrees, with a low of 48 degrees.

Wednesday’s high was 76 with a low of 47.

Sunrise is 7:26 a.m. Sunset is 7:27 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 17 are a high of 66, and low of 43.

Records for the date were a high of 88 in 1945. The record low was 25 in 1960.

On March 17, 2021, the high was 73 with a low of 38.

On the county calendar for today Funeral service for Geneva Morrison is 2 p.m. at the Big Creek Baptist Church in Heavener with Reverend Mike Steelman officiating. Burial will follow in Page Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener. She was born Oct. 4, 1930 in the Haw Creek community in Heavener to James Edward and Mary Ellen (Jackson) Brown and passed away surrounded by her family March 12, 2022 in Poteau

The Poteau Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Western Sizzlin’ in Poteau. Also, the Heavener VFW bingo is 6 p.m. at Highway 59 North

High school baseball: Heavener, Wister at Union City Festival; Howe at Muldrow; LeFlore vs. Kansas at Ketchum Hardball Classic.

Memorial service for Karen Nobles, 54 of Poteau is 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans & Miller Chapel in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Service under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home

She was born July 19, 1967 in Alamogordo, New Mexico and passed away March 15, 2022 in Fort Smith

Funeral services for Reverend Billy Gene Covey (formerly of Wister) are 10 a.m. Friday at Evans & Miller Chapel in Poteau with Jim Cook and Eddie Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Boswell, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away March 12 in Oklahoma City and was born Feb 18, 1931 in Wister.

