HUA, Council agendas 3-17-2022

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener’s City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

Here are the agendas:

HUA

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Water superintendent’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report

Adjourn

Council

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action to accept the invoice from Emblem Strategies to provide consulting services for the City of Heavener’s American Rescue Plan funds, and in accordance with the requirements set forth in the Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for the Federal Awards, 2 CFR Part 200, and that funds for this expenditure are to be drawn from The City of Heavener American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Consider, discuss, and take action on bid for new police fleet from GM Superior Auto Group for a total of 8 vehicles for $ 425,208.43.

Consider, discuss, and take action on the bids from Kimmons Design & Build for repairs needed at Runestone park facilities.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report