County calendar of events 3-17-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Funeral service for Geneva Morrison

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school baseball: Heavener, Wister at Union City Festival; Howe at Muldrow; LeFlore vs. Kansas at Ketchum Hardball Classic

HUA, City Council meet 6 p.m.

Sponsor our daily calendar. Email craig@heavenerledger.com or call (918) 653-2425 to get started.