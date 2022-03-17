| logout
County calendar of events 3-17-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Funeral service for Geneva Morrison
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school baseball: Heavener, Wister at Union City Festival; Howe at Muldrow; LeFlore vs. Kansas at Ketchum Hardball Classic
HUA, City Council meet 6 p.m.
